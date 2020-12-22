Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

RPAI has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

RPAI stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 873.00 and a beta of 1.27. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $13.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,942,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,959 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after buying an additional 770,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 903,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 495,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

