Reviewing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) & Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amgen and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $23.36 billion 5.66 $7.84 billion $14.82 15.34 Titan Pharmaceuticals $3.61 million 5.95 -$16.46 million ($0.72) -4.56

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals. Titan Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amgen and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 1 12 16 0 2.52 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amgen presently has a consensus price target of $254.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 814.63%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 29.42% 95.55% 15.52% Titan Pharmaceuticals -351.69% -1,144.30% -169.57%

Volatility & Risk

Amgen has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amgen beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease. It also markets other products in various markets, including Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, Parsabiv, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, NEUPOGEN, Otezla, AMGEVITA, KANJINTI, EVENITY, IMLYGIC, MVASI, and Corlanor. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; QIAGEN N.V.; Adaptive Biotechnologies; and Eli Lilly and Company. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

