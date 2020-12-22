Reviewing Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) & Loews (NYSE:L)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Loews shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlas Financial and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Loews 0 3 0 0 2.00

Loews has a consensus target price of $73.67, suggesting a potential upside of 71.12%. Given Loews’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loews is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Loews’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.02 -$20.43 million N/A N/A Loews $14.93 billion 0.79 $932.00 million N/A N/A

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A Loews -8.71% 3.16% 0.77%

Summary

Loews beats Atlas Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds. It also provides commercial property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, it offers contract drilling services through a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. Further, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,610 miles of interconnected pipelines; 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 205 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, the company operates a chain of 26 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice segments, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

