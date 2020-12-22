Reviewing Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) & Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and Braveheart Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A -$52.14 million ($0.14) -2.36 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -43.03% -39.10% Braveheart Resources N/A -304.98% -40.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Northern Dynasty Minerals and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $0.98, indicating a potential upside of 195.45%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals beats Braveheart Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

