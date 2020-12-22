Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

RVMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $180,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $345,602.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,602.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,706 shares of company stock worth $5,858,478 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after buying an additional 1,430,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after buying an additional 1,239,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after buying an additional 808,613 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,539,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,309,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,162,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.