Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $47.00 Average PT from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.58. 502,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

