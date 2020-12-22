RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.77.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $393.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.73. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $396.39.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $3,392,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,561,504.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,529 shares of company stock valued at $76,746,331 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.