Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,122.69 ($66.93).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

LON RIO traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,599 ($73.15). 765,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,315. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,758 ($75.23). The company has a market capitalization of £69.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,030.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,763.66.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

