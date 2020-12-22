Robert F. Diromualdo Sells 27,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $268.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

