Robert Frati Sells 5,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $213,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 294,561 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,135.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $141,800.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $74,528.75.

On Monday, September 28th, Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. 11,809,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,723,148. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -73.40 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

