Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.34. 5,737,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,947,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.46. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,442,926. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

