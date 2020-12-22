Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings. Rogers reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $520,455.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,681 shares of company stock worth $2,895,563. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $149.62 on Friday. Rogers has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $159.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

