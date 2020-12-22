Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $44.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 123.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,151,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,176 shares of company stock worth $4,447,827. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Jabil by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Jabil by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.