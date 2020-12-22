Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.58

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.58 and traded as high as $22.13. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 228,067 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 51.33.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$614.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$637.00 million. Analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 354.31%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,528,505. Insiders have sold a total of 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519 in the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.