Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.65 per share, with a total value of $59,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 15,646 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,104.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,436. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

