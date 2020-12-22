Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €112.27 ($132.09).

SAF stock opened at €113.80 ($133.88) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €116.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €99.03. Safran SA has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA (SAF.PA) Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

