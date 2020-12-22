Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAXPY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

