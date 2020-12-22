Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $138.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanderson Farms' shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Markedly, the company is gaining from favorable demand trends for products sold at retail grocery stores, especially chicken products. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company’s net sales increased 3.7% year on year due to higher realized prices for poultry. Management expects to keep gaining from rising demand for chicken products at retail grocery stores. On the flip side, weak food service channel has been a persistent concern for the company. The demand from food services customers has remained weak due to soft away-from-home dining trends amid the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from these, management indicated that the company is likely to incur higher feed costs in fiscal 2021, thanks to lower yield estimates for corn and soybeans.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.30.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $129.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $178.23.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $512,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $733,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

