SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Stock Price Up 1.3%

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 155,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 564,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

About SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.