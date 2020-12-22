Santiment Network Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,495.00 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $18,495.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Santiment Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00339063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00030572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Token Profile

Santiment Network Token is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,157,371 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net.

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

Santiment Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santiment Network Token directly using U.S. dollars.

