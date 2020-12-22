Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. Sapiens International has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 135,315 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.