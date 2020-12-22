SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $335.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.94.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $274.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,718.14 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.91. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.