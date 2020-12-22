Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Ashmore Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,525,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 64,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 590.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,997,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after buying an additional 2,562,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,567,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after buying an additional 445,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

