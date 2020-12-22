Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

NOAH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NOAH opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Noah declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

