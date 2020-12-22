Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,000 Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Pacific Ethanol at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEIX shares. BidaskClub cut Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Ethanol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEIX opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $430.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.48. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Ethanol Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

