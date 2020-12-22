Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,203,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after buying an additional 49,453 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

KEP stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

