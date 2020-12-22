Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Novartis by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 95,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.