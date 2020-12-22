Scry.info Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $926,481.35 and $19,208.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00351496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002234 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

