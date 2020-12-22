Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $78.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of STX opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,992 shares of company stock worth $8,241,433. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

