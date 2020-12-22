SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,598 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CSFB upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,429 shares of company stock valued at $993,175. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

