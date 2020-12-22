Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Up 13.5%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price shot up 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.56 and last traded at $63.68. 476,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 502,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $15,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

