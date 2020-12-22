Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 269,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

