Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,098 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 958.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

