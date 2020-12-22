Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.48% of American Woodmark worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Woodmark by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.27. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

