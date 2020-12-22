Sei Investments Co. Has $6.16 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after acquiring an additional 138,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.