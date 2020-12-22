Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.88% of Solar Capital worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

SLRC opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $723.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.29. Solar Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.19.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Solar Capital Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

