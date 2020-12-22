Sei Investments Co. Purchases 28,796 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 54.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 279.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AXSM stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

