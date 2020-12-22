Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total value of $10,515,594.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total transaction of $557,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,382 shares of company stock worth $73,098,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAM. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $863.45.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $964.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $952.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $821.30.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.