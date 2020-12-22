Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $126.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

