Sentivate Hits Market Capitalization of $7.64 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Sentivate has a market cap of $7.64 million and $344,223.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00354966 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017617 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00030539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,428,244,538 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

