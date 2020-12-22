Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Trading Up 10.6%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s share price rose 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 1,774,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 501% from the average daily volume of 295,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

SQNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

