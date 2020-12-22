ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.72. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 212,106 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ServiceSource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $149.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.00.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.79 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $63,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,802,205 shares of company stock worth $6,250,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SREV. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 508.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.