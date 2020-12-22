ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a report released on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SFBS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

SFBS stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

