Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SVRGF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

SVRGF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

