Shift 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Shift has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded up 57.5% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

