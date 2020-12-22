Shivom (OMX) Trading Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00346270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, Coinsuper, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

