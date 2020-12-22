SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Trading Up 0.3%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF) was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 24,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 83,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83.

About SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

