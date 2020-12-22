Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.22. Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 10,750 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.40 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 45 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

