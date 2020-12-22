Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SSD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 737 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $70,140.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $1,723,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.