Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,420. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 136.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,731,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,648,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $309,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,872. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $841,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth about $579,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 23.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 91,412 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.